Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 3,064,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.