Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,080.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,646.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 115,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 108,523 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.59. 1,282,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

