Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MLI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

