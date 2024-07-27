Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 641.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Federal Signal by 150.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Federal Signal by 6.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 482,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

