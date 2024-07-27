Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PH traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

