Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.19. 35,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

