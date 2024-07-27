Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 2,478,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,325. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

