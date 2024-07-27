Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 343,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319,081 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 92,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.