Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 294,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.