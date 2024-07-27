Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,797 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 168,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

