Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,679 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,679 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mativ worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Mativ by 4.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 28.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MATV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $18.72. 296,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $19.34.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.