Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,368 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.