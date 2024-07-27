Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 321.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.