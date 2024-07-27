Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Desjardins reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.63 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The firm has a market cap of C$973.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

