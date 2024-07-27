Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $145.94 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001325 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $145.94 million and approximately $23.62 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,178,302,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,178,302,780.2631085 with 552,713,304.1346792 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.92054308 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $33,428,692.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

