agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in agilon health were worth $123,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.89. 2,552,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

