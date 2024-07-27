Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 155,075 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $102,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

AEM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.40. 1,675,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,753. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

