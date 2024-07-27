Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.14.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$101.54 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.40. The company has a market cap of C$50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

