Aion Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $942,801.30 and $48.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.