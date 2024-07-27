Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $116.68 million and approximately $568,112.09 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 268,129,834 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

