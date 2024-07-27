Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $90,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period.

AMLP traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,196. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

