Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

