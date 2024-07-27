Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

