América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,600,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

América Móvil stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,123. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

