American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-1.300 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

