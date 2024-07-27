Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameris Bancorp

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.