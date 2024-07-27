AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 732,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,463. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

