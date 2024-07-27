Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Up 205.4% in July

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the June 30th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
AP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 133,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.83.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
