Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

