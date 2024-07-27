Analysts’ Downgrades for July 27th (ATO, BANF, DVN, ES, FTS, GLDD, HOV, LEN, NBIX, RGP)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, July 27th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

