Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $73.44

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

INCY opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

