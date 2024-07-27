Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.79

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and traded as low as $28.81. Anglo American shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands.

Anglo American Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

