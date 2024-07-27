Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.74

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.74 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.14). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.05), with a volume of 114,180 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.93. The firm has a market cap of £95.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8,400.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Featured Articles

