Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

ANIX stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,059.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 848,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 47,723 shares of company stock valued at $119,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.