Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
ANIX stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.89.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
