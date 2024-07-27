Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.86 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

