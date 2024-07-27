Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

