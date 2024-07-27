Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

APLT stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 736,924 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,919,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

