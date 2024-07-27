AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. AptarGroup also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE ATR traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $146.66. 562,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $151.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

