Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company's current price.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,385.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.59.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

