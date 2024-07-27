Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,385.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.59.
About Aptitude Software Group
