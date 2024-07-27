Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $500.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495.20 ($6.40), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.36).

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,605.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 473.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.