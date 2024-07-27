ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,270. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

