argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

argenx Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.46. The stock had a trading volume of 770,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,761. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $532.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.06 and its 200-day moving average is $394.35.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.05.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.