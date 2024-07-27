Ark Tops One Day Volume of $38.22 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $72.53 million and approximately $38.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001520 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,403,246 coins and its circulating supply is 182,402,836 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

