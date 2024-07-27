Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

