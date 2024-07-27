Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Desjardins

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

AOT stock opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.91.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

