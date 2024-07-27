ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-$1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE ASGN traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 378,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,796. ASGN has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

