Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89.

Shares of Ashford are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Monday, July 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 29th.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

