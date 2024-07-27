Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

