Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

