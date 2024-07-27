Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Assurant worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Assurant by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 42,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 232,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,343. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

